Axa Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,964 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.74% of Cognex worth $53,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

