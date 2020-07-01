Axa Sells 10,252 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.89% of Trimble worth $70,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.