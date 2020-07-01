Axa Sells 113,234 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,174 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 113,234 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $49,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $29,502.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,656. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

