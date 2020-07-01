Axa Sells 12,411 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axa reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.35% of ANSYS worth $69,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,364. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.