Axa Sells 5,833 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $49,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 272,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,060,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 388.1% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,592.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,615.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,685.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.