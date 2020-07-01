Axa Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Axa lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,237 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

