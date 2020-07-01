Axa Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Axa trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151,602 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

