Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $85.79

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.64, but opened at $85.79. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 32,655 shares changing hands.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.