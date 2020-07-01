Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.12% of Becton Dickinson and worth $76,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.