Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $16,120.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $16,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,163.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

