BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,284 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 238,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

