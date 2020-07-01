Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($146.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $613,448.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,815,106 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,885,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 156,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 602,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,204,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

