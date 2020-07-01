Brokerages Expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.26. Lendingtree posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.40.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $272.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 22.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

