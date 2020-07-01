Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,045.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

