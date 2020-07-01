Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137,390 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $207,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $204.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

