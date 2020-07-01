Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.