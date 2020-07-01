CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMO. JMP Securities raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of CMO opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.30. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, CFO Lance Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1,830.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 564.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

