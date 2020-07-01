Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Issues Earnings Results

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%.

CPST opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

CPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

