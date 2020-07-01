Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

CLRB stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 21,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,395.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,306 shares of company stock worth $124,442. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

