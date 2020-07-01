Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

