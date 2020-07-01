Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

