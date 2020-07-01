Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Up 8.9%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.84, 811,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,139,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

CHEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The company has a market cap of $509.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.