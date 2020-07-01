CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Trading 8% Higher

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, 2,362,795 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,613,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CIT Group by 783.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 1,411.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 113.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CIT Group by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

