Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTXR. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

