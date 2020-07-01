CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNXM. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE CNXM opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

