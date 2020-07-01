Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 433,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

