Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.