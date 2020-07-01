Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.66-2.76 for the period. Conagra Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54.0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

