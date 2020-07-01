ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 300,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 573,098 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

