ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s FY2020 earnings at ($8.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $470.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 367,952 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 825,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 394,251 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.7% during the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

