Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

