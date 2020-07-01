Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,840 ($47.26).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($47.50) to GBX 3,920 ($48.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($46.27) price target for the company.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,618 ($44.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,609 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,531.22. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,454 ($30.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,020 ($49.47).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($1.88) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cranswick will post 15899.0002631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.54) per share. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

