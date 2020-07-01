Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.36.

CROX stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $24,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after buying an additional 1,051,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $41,173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 575,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

