DAK Capital Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$13,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,128,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,567,183.96.

DAK Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, DAK Capital Inc. acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, DAK Capital Inc. acquired 2,200 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$12,474.00.

On Friday, June 5th, DAK Capital Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$10,960.00.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -24.57. Blackline Safety Corp has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

BLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

