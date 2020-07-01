Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.58 and last traded at $76.32, approximately 582,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 262,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

