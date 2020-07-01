Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.