Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Diageo stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

