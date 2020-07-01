Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11, approximately 2,719,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,604,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $507,760.00. Also, General Counsel Colin Flannery acquired 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $500,404.50.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

