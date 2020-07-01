DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRH. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

DRH opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,861,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $3,132,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

