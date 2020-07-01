Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

