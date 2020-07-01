Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

DIOD opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,432. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,354,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diodes by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $53,305,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.