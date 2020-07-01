DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DLH from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

DLHC stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.13. DLH has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of DLH by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

