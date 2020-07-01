Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

DCO stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 622,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 92.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 366,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

