DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 8.4%

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.77, 102,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 131,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXPE. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $350.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at $446,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 71.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.