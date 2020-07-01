Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.97.

NYSE DT opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,429,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,549,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,751,642 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

