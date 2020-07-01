Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVAX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.74.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

