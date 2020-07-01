Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 456,048 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 584,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

