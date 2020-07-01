eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 10.2% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price traded up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83, 1,425,056 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,620,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

