Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 5,413 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $15,372.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 415,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $44,752.48.

WATT opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Energous Corp has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.83.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 167.69% and a negative net margin of 18,262.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Energous by 171.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at about $149,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

