Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.51. Epizyme shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 42,367 shares.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,378,943.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 62,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,298. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Epizyme by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Epizyme by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

